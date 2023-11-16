Kidz Bop, Latto, Jack Harlow, Jon Pardi and more to perform during CFP championship game weekend in Houston

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12, raising the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team postseason format to be implemented next year could be tweaked. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

HOUSTON – The College Football Playoff will host the 2024 National Championship game in Houston in January and announced a start-studded musical lineup.

The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, which is an event hosted by CFP, will host several free concerts in downtown Houston leading up to the national championship game, which is set for Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium.

Kicking off the weekend, on Friday, Jan. 5, will be a performance by Kidz Bop. On Saturday, there will be performances by six-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow and BET’s 2023 Best Female Hip Hop Artist Latto. On Sunday, there will be a performance by CMA award-winning artist and Grand Ole Opry member Jon Pardi, 10-time chart-topping country superstar Jake Owen and multi-platinum artist-songwriter, dubbed “Country’s Hottest Rising Star” by PEOPLE magazine Megan Moroney.

Gates for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will open at 6 p.m. each day at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans will need to pre-register for concert tickets on the CFBPlayoff mobile app to receive a concert QR code. Then, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the concert, fans can show their concert QR code at the George R. Brown Convention Center to receive a wristband, which will serve as their ticket guaranteeing entry into the concert. For more information, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com/ppl.