Breaking the cycle: How this local nonprofit takes proactive approach to protect animals

As we continue our intentional focus on stray and loose-owned dogs and their impact on public health and safety, we’re also highlighting a local nonprofit with a proactive approach.

Barrio Dogs, founded nearly 14 years ago in Houston’s East End, relies on education to break the cycle of animal mistreatment.

Gloria Zenteno, founder and president of Barrio Dogs, says many pet owners simply don’t know how to treat animals. She says getting through to their children at assemblies across Houston area schools is one way to bring awareness.

“We’re connecting with these children and educating them about the proper ways to take care of their animals,” Zenteno says. “the kids are then taking this literature home to their families in English and Spanish.”

The hope is that they’ll also tell their families about the services barrio dogs can help provide. At various community events, they offer signups for free spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and microchipping. The goal is to give these families what they need to be responsible, caring pet owners.

“When we’re at these community events, we explain to them, that there’s a leash law and your animals should not be roaming the streets. Your pets should not be tied up or chained up. Pets are family,” Zenteno says.

Several districts have invited Barrio Dogs to come speak to their students. From Houston ISD to Pearland and Pasadena ISDs, they’ve reached 19,000 students this year alone. That outreach has resulted in nearly 600 spay/neuter surgeries.

If you'd like to learn more about their mission, their services or to help Barrio Dogs fundraise,