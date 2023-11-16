🥰ADORABLE: Houston Zoo introduces new baby capybaras named after potatoes

HOUSTON – They are “hot out of the oven” according to the Houston Zoo.

The zoo took to social media to introduce its new batch of capybara pups. The zoo said they are named after potatoes.

“This is the second litter for mom and dad, Poppy and Rio,” the zoo said on Facebook.

The pups were born in October and are named Russet, Tator Tot, Spud, and Chip Ali.

“Chip Ali is named after our giraffe conservation partner, Dr. Ali, who recently visited us and helped with our capybara neonatal exam,” the zoo said.

You can see the new pups at your next visit to the Houston Zoo’s South America’s Pantanal.