This Harris County intersection is getting attention after more than 50 accidents reported since 2022

SEABROOK, Texas – An intersection in Seabrook is at the center of attention after more than 50 accidents have been reported there in the last two years.

The intersection is located at State Highway 146 and Repsdorph Road/ E Meyer Avenue.

According to the Seabrook Police Department, 40 crashes have happened at the intersection in 2023. Seventeen of them resulted in injury. In 2022, police said there were 20 reported crashes at the same intersection, with five resulting in injury. None of the crashes has resulted in a reported fatality.

TxDOT tells KPRC 2 Reporter Re’Chelle Turner it has no official record of all incidents and fatalities at the intersection, however, they’re aware of an accident that involved a school bus.

Bus crash involving students reported in May

A Clear Creek Independent School District bus was involved in a crash at the intersection in Seabrook on May 12. The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on State Highway 146 near Meyer Avenue.

Clear Creek ISD Chief Communications Officer Elaina Polsen said 56 students were on the bus, coming from Bay Elementary to the Lake Cove Harbour neighborhood. On its way to the neighborhood, the bus and a 2015 maroon Chevy pickup truck crashed on State Highway 146.

The truck, traveling southbound on SH 146, reportedly failed to stop at the traffic signal striking a CCISD school bus that was traveling eastbound on E. Meyer/ Repsdorph.

Investigators said four students and the driver and three passengers in the truck were taken to a hospital after the collision.

Polsen said the students were alert on the way to the hospital and later released to their parents.

The bus driver was reportedly checked out but refused transportation to a hospital.

The students’ parents drove to the scene and picked their children up.

What is being done to decrease accidents at the intersection?

TxDOT says it added rumble strips, advance warning signs and flashing beacons in June to alert people of the traffic signal.

Officials said the main lanes are scheduled to be opened by the end of December, which will return local traffic to that intersection.

The Seabrook Police Department has also increased traffic enforcement in the area, and over the last couple months, has noticed a decline in the number of crashes.

Families impacted by crashes at intersection are demanding change

Reporter Re’Chelle Turner is speaking with families of drivers impacted by the recent crashes at the intersection in Seabrook. Look for their stories Wednesday on KPRC 2 News at 6.