‘Devastated by the loss of life’: PVAMU employee fatally shot by former co-worker identified

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – An employee at Prairie View A&M University who was shot and killed by a former co-worker at the university’s farm Monday has been identified.

In a statement Tuesday, PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrande, Ed.D. addressed the matter with a “heavy heart,” confirming that Kendrick Wilder was the victim in the incident.

“I am devastated by the loss of life on the farm of our main campus, a place where we conduct the important work of teaching, research, and mentoring, and moreover, a place that is symbolic of our connection and concerted efforts to uplift and positively impact our community,” LeGrande stated.

The president said she visited with some of the staff at the farm Tuesday morning, who, despite yesterday’s tragedy, “were in place to keep operations running smoothly.”

LeGrande said she also spent the majority of the day speaking with the university’s faculty, staff, and students.

“Violent acts, such as this one, are far too commonplace in our society,” LeGrande said. “While it is impossible to predict what can occur, we can, and we must do our best to be prepared.”

LeGrande said it is the staff’s “earnest desire” for the university to be a safe space for our students, faculty, and staff to “learn, work and grow.”

“Please know that we will work vigilantly to elevate the safety of the Prairie View A&M campus community by strengthening approaches for alerts and responses to impending danger. We will be engaging with the entire campus in ongoing efforts to do so,” her statement read. “Our hearts are with Kendrick’s family, those who are personally connected to him and all traumatized by this horrific act of violence. Please know that support is available to our students through University Counseling Services and our faculty and staff through the Employee Assistance Program.”

More information regarding a celebration of the victim’s life will be released when plans are solidified by his family, LeGrande said.

“Let’s all continue to pray for his family and our campus community as we prioritize the well-being and safety of our students, staff, and faculty. We stand together.”

Backstory

According to university police chief Michael Curry, officers received a 911 transfer from Waller County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about a caller who indicated someone had been shot at Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Farm and Ranch after 9 a.m.

Curry said when officers arrived in the area, they stopped the vehicle of the suspect involved, who was trying to leave the campus. The driver was quickly detained, the chief said.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found Wilder, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. University police began performing life-saving measures until Waller County EMS personnel arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m., Curry said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police did not provide a description of the suspect. In a news conference Monday, Curry said it is unknown how long the victim and suspect were employed at the university.

Curry did not say what led up to the shooting. The suspect’s charges are pending at this time.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Waller County Sheriff’s Office to get the suspect’s identity and mug shot but has not heard back.