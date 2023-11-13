Suspect in custody following shooting at Prairie View A&M University

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Prairie View A&M University on Monday, university officials said.
A university official told KPRC 2 she received reports about a shooting that happened at the university’s farm at 9:39 a.m.
One person was taken into custody, according to university police. No students were involved in the shooting, a university official said.
A shelter-in-place was issued for students and staff at the university.
Reporter Rilwan Balogun is at the scene to find out more information on the shooting.
KPRC 2 will provide more details as they become available.