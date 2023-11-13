61º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Suspect in custody following shooting at Prairie View A&M University

A shelter-in-place has been issued at the university

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Prairie View A&M University, Crime, Shooting, PVAMU
‘We feel devalued’ : Prairie View A&M alumni president wants to leave Texas A&M University System

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Prairie View A&M University on Monday, university officials said.

A university official told KPRC 2 she received reports about a shooting that happened at the university’s farm at 9:39 a.m.

One person was taken into custody, according to university police. No students were involved in the shooting, a university official said.

A shelter-in-place was issued for students and staff at the university.

Reporter Rilwan Balogun is at the scene to find out more information on the shooting.

KPRC 2 will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email