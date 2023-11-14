Man, woman killed in collision involving 2 vehicles in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – A man and woman are dead after a crash in La Porte on Monday, the La Porte Police Department said.

Police received reports about a collision involving two vehicles in the 11400 block of Spencer Highway at around 9:55 p.m. The La Porte police, fire and emergency medical services (EMS) were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, investigators said it was immediately discovered that the drivers and only occupants of both vehicles were dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed a woman who was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed with no headlights when she crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma being driven by a man. Police have not released the victims’ identities.

The LPPD Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting a full investigation, which will include the pending report from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.