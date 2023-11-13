Man flees law enforcement, steals Cadillac and enters 2 homes before being taken into custody in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man has been taken into custody after leading authorities in Montgomery County on a chase.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, a Sergeant attempted a traffic stop at Butera and Nichols Sawmill Road on a red Dodge Charger Sunday.

The vehicle immediately stopped and when deputies came to the window the person fled towards Magnolia where police had spike strips waiting. Authorities said the spike strips took out three of the four tires.

The constable’s office said the Charger continued on one good tire for 19 miles down SH-249 where it drove in the opposite lanes of traffic before turning east on Hardin Store Road. The driver continued for a short distance down Hardin Store Road before crashing at the intersection of Virgie Community Road where he bailed out into the back of the Decker Oaks neighborhood on foot.

Chase suspect taken into custody (Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable's Office)

The suspect ended up stealing a black Cadillac Escalade and attempted to evade law enforcement again before crashing at railroad tracks at a dead end.

The suspect ran into the woods and headed towards Hughes Lane, entering two other homes attempting to hide or steal another vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect was seen by several people going through yards and updates were being received through 911 callers.

A Precinct 5 deputy was behind a home on Hardin Store Road when homeowners spotted the suspect emerging from the woods.

The deputy was able to detain the suspect and multiple agencies arrived on scene and took him into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as Juan Armando Fuentes Perez, 21. They said there are multiple charges being filed against Perez. Perez also was said to have an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated robbery and was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the chase.

“This is a perfect example of multiple agencies working together along with residents of this county to put a bad guy in jail after wreaking havoc in our community. A big thank you to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and Magnolia PD for your assistance,” said Constable Chris Jones.