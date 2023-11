ATASCOCITA, Texas – Law enforcement are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Atascocita Saturday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, there is a heavy police presence in the 2000 block of Firesign Drive. This is in the Pinehurst of Atascocita subdivision.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

The investigation continues and authorities ask people to avoid the area.