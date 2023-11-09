Rain likely to disrupt your day-to-day activities the next few days

HOUSTON – It has been a bit but the rain is back and looks like it will stick around for the next few days.

We asked the KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team what is causing the rain and what to expect.

The KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team is predicting rain chances for the next few days across southeast Texas.

The rain is associated with a cold front which is moving into the area. The front will combine with Pacific moisture moving in from the west with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

The Pacific moisture is a classic part of the El Nino pattern, according to KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley. Warmer Pacific Ocean waters create more rising air and thus clouds and moisture.

The southerly jet stream has grabbed that moisture in the upper atmosphere and moved it to Texas. In addition, the southeast flow we have seen for the past few days have begun to moisten the lower atmosphere.

The moisture is there, all it needs is something to lift it higher into the air where it will condense and form clouds and rain. The cold front we are seeing move across the state is the lifting mechanism. The cold air forces the warm air up, hence the rain.

The cold air will be in place over the weekend at the surface. In the upper atmosphere, more Pacific moisture will move across it. This is called overrunning. The warm air running over the cold air creates more clouds and light rain.

The KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team says there will be peaks of sunshine this weekend, but it will overall stay on the dreary side.

Rain totals will be around two to three inches through Sunday with another inch possible Monday and Tuesday of next week. Some areas could see around four inches, especially near the coast.