Cold front today brings a cooler temperatures through the weekend

Thursday’s Forecast:
It’s hard to believe today is two weeks from Thanksgiving! Temperatures start mild in the 60s and 70s and warm to the lower-80s. By the afternoon showers and storms start to move in. It looks like most of the rain falls tonight.
More rain Friday:
Temperatures tumble Friday as a cold front moves through southeast Texas. The front will trigger a few morning showers. Friday night will be much cooler for football games with temperatures in the upper 50s with a small chance of showers.
Veterans Day:
Veterans Day will be cooler with highs in the 60s. There will be a few passing showers. The highest chance for rain is south of I-10.
10-Day Forecast:
Friday’s cold front lowers temperatures to the 60s through the Veterans Day Weekend, but we will continue to have an unsettled weather pattern. Our weekend is cloudy with rain possible Saturday and to a less extent Sunday. Another weather system moves through Monday and this will likely bring more rain.
Tracking the Tropics:
There is no tropical development expected in the next seven days.
For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.