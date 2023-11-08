FBI asking for your help finding suspect who threw Molotov cocktail at Buddhist temple with monk sleeping inside

Image of suspect who threw Molotov cocktail at Buddhist temple with monk sleeping inside

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office with its investigation of the fire recently reported at the Buddhist Mediation Centre in New Caney.

The FBI said it will review the evidence and allegations of criminal conduct for their merit, with consideration of federal law.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to report it to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office at 936-538-8288 or the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000.

What happened:

On Nov.5 , at about 9:50 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a fire at the Buddhist temple, located in the 17000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney in reference to arson on the building.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that an unknown individual approached the temple and threw a container full of gasoline, lit a Molotov cocktail, and threw it into an open window of the temple.

Members of the temple were inside and quickly extinguished the flames and called police to the scene.

The circumstances and motives behind this crime are currently unknown and are under investigation by law enforcement.

See video of the man who threw the Molotov cocktail below.

The suspect:

The suspect in this case is described as a white or light-skinned male. He’s seen in the video wearing a dark baseball cap, black boots, and carrying a backpack.