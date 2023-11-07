Man throws Molotov cocktail at Buddhist temple while monk sleeps inside in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are looking for a suspect, who threw a Molotov cocktail at a Buddhist temple in New Caney in Montgomery County and started a fire, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are treating this as an arson case. Deputies were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. to the 17000 block of FM 1485 to the Buddhist Temple due to an arson incident.

When the MCSO arrived, they learned that a man walked up to the temple and threw a Molotov cocktail, or a container full of gasoline and lit wicking material into a window in the building.

See video of the man who threw the Molotov cocktail below.

This caused a fire. A monk was sleeping, and other members were inside too, and they were able to extinguish the flames. They then called officers.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms investigated the case. They spoke to several people that night.

The investigation is still ongoing. Authorities do not know the motive behind the incident.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office take this case seriously. Religious freedom and the safety of all the citizens of Montgomery County, regardless of religious affiliation, is something both agencies are sworn to protect. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our county,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they know this incident may cause people to worry, but they reminded the community they are working to resolve this case.

If you have any information about this situation, you should call 936-760-5800, use option three, and refer to case number 23S000489, or to remain anonymous, contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

“As a community, we stand united against any act threatening the peace and harmony we cherish. We firmly believe in upholding the religious freedoms of our citizens, and we will continue to protect and respect these fundamental rights,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said.