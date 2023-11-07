Organizers of trail ride where 7 were shot near Prairie View say they were in compliance, despite judge’s claims

Waller County judge says trail ride organizers ‘failed to meet permit conditions’ after 7 injured in shooting near PVAMU

HEMPSTEAD, Texas – The organizers for a trail ride in Hempstead, Texas, where seven bystanders were injured in a shooting spoke out Tuesday.

According to the PV Homecoming Trailride organization, event organizers were in compliance will all the requirements that were stated on their mass gathering permit approved by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon and the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, despite the judge’s claims.

The group took to social media to extend prayers and express concern for the four women, two men and child who were injured in the incident.

“The purpose of the PV Homecoming Trailride is to introduce and connect the Prairie View community of students and alumni with the Trailride community to celebrate our rich culture in a safe family oriented way,” the statement said.

The organizers said the proceeds from the event provide scholarships and help highlight the importance of Black farmers, ranchers, and the agricultural industry.

“We want to unequivocally state that we do not support the act of violence in any shape or form,” the statement stated.

The group said they are actively cooperating with the proper authorities for the investigation.

“We were in compliance with all requirements stated on our mass gathering permit approved by the Waller County judge and the sheriff’s office,” the statement continued. “We also urge our community to be patient and await the facts to clarify any misinformation. Our commitment is to transparency and justice for all involved.”

The organizers also confirmed that the trail ride was not associated with Prairie View A&M University, which is located near where the event took place, and asked that “all narratives stating so would cease.”

This is the second year the organizers held the event. On Monday, Judge Duhon noted that the event commenced in 2022 without significant incidents, other than parking on the roads, trash, and littering.