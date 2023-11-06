Multiple people reportedly shot at event near Prairie View A&M; Here’s what we know

KPRC 2 News Today has live reports from Waller Co. after shooting was reported near PVAMU; Watch below

Authorities responded to a shooting at a large event near Praire View A&M University which reportedly left multiple people injured on Sunday night.

According to sources, seven people were left injured after gunfire rang out at a “trail ride” event, which KPRC 2 has been told was not an official PVAMU gathering but was approved by the County Judge.

“The mass gathering was approved by the County Judge for the location of FM 362 and Cameron Rd. The party promoter agreed to follow the Judge’s instructions. Please avoid the area of FM 362 to avoid traffic due to people organizing parking in the approved pastures,” a Facebook post on the Waller Co. Sheriff’s Office page read.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene which was located in a pasture on FM 362 near Knebel Road.

Several different agencies reportedly had to call for five Life Flight helicopters to come to the scene and assist with victims.

Officials were able to evacuate the wounded eventgoers and established a landing zone in the Buc-cees parking lot at FM 362 and US290.

It is unclear if anyone was killed as a result of the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. KPRC 2 is working to bring the latest updates.