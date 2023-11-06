Organization lights up parts of Houston in pink to honor victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy on second anniversary

HOUSTON – Exactly two years ago Sunday, 10 concertgoers lost their lives at the Astroworld Music Festival.

Sunday, an organization created by one of the victim’s parents, is lighting up the city in pink hoping to prevent future concert tragedies.

“We’re talking about an event that happened in 2021 and I think the scars and the wounds have still not healed,” said Peter Remington, President of the board of Pink Bows Foundation. “The Pink Bows Foundation was started because of the huge outpouring for Madison Dubisky who is one of the victims, she lost her life that night.”

Dubisky was a fan of the color pink, the organization created by her parents in 2022 is why several locations around Houston, including the Bagby Tunnel, Main Street and the Ferris Wheel at the Downtown Aquarium is being lit up in pink Sunday night.

“We’ve been working on heightening the awareness of security protocols at major events and concerts across Houston and hopefully the United States,” Remington said.

Remington says security protocols here in the United States haven’t changed in three or four decades.

“You can imagine that the venues that have concerts, the police go in, the fire people go in, they check it out and they say ok, you done this before, boom, done,” Remington said.

He says more thorough checks of making sure the right doors are open, stage distance to seats, as well as proper positioning wires, and exits need to be implemented.

“Concerts are a lot more aggressive today, so if you have one security guard per thousand, and today you need two or three per thousand and are they trained?” Remington said.

In addition to the illuminated areas of the city, the Pink Bows Foundation also lined several streets with pink bows to honor the victims and spread awareness about what Remington says is the need for better concert safety measures.

