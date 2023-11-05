80º
Join Insider

Local News

Mugshot released of Florida man charged in multi-county chase involving 18-wheeler

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Christopher Lubowski, Crime, Montgomery County
Christopher John Lubowski (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The mugshot of the suspect in a multi-county chase involving a 18-wheeler has been released.

Christopher John Lubowski, 51, of Ormond Beach, Florida, is charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities said Lubowski is the one who led law enforcement on a chase in an 18-wheeler Saturday. The chase started in Montgomery County and went through several counties before finally coming to an end in Fulshear in Fort Bend County.

RELATED: Suspect in 18-wheeler chase taken into custody in Fort Bend County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began after deputies began assisting a Patton Village Police Department unit which responded to a call of the 18-wheeler driving erratically on Highway 59.

Authorities said a substance was found in the 18-wheeler as well as car parts. Authorities said the substance was methamphetamine.

Lubowski is scheduled to be before a judge on Monday.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email