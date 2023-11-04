78º
Authorities involved in chase with 18-wheeler last reported on Katy Freeway

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Chase with 18-wheeler (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – Law enforcement are involved in a chase with a 18-wheeler in Houston Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler was reportedly going northbound in the southbound lanes of US-59/I-69 near Highway 288.

The sheriff’s office and the Houston Police Department said the chase originally started in Montgomery County.

Houston Transtar cameras last showed the chase was on the Katy Freeway near Bingle Road. Cameras also caught it passing Dairy Ashford Road and Fry Road.

KPRC 2 is working to get more details and will update this story with any information we receive.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

