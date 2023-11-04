Authorities involved in chase with 18-wheeler last reported on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON – Law enforcement are involved in a chase with a 18-wheeler in Houston Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler was reportedly going northbound in the southbound lanes of US-59/I-69 near Highway 288.

The sheriff’s office and the Houston Police Department said the chase originally started in Montgomery County.

Houston Transtar cameras last showed the chase was on the Katy Freeway near Bingle Road. Cameras also caught it passing Dairy Ashford Road and Fry Road.

