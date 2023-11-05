2 dead, 1 injured following crash involving wrong way driver on I-10

Two people died in a crash after a wrong way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on Sunday on Interstate 10 East in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people died in a crash after a wrong way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on Sunday on Interstate 10 East in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to I-10 East at Freeport Street regarding the crash at approximately 12 a.m.

The HCSO had previously received other calls stating that a vehicle was going the wrong way on I-10, and law enforcement officers were trying to locate it. They were then called about the crash.

The wrong way driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes, then they were involved in a crash with the other vehicle, and both vehicles caught on fire.

The wrong way driver died and a passenger died. Officials did not say what vehicle the passenger was in.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. They were scheduled to have surgery.

Deputies do not know if the wrong way driver was intoxicated, and none of the victims were identified.

Authorities also asked people to think of others before they get behind a wheel. Residents can use a rideshare or taxi, so they don’t drive while intoxicated.

The HCSO asked for prayers for the family involved.