4 people who pulled over following fatal crash hit by vehicle on I-10 in east Houston

Two victims died, and two are in critical condition after the second crash.

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Houston
HOUSTON – Two people are dead and two are in critical condition after they pulled over following a fatal crash and were hit by a vehicle in a second crash on I-10 East in east Houston on Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

The first fatal crash happened around 1:52 a.m. on I-10 at Uvalde Road. Details were not provided about this incident.

The four victims got out of their vehicle after the crash and were standing near a retainer wall on the highway. Then, a vehicle that was speeding struck them.

The vehicle flipped, and the driver ran off. The two people in critical condition were taken to the hospital.

This case is still under investigation.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

