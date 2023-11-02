Assault charges filed against Trae Tha Truth over fight with Z-Ro dismissed

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Thompson Fraizer, better known as Trae Tha Truth, has had assault charges dismissed against him.

The assault - bodily injury charge had been filed against Fraizer after an altercation with rapper Joseph McVey, also known as Z-Ro, on Aug. 27, 2022.

In the case, police responded to reports of an altercation between a group of men outside the Kim Son Restaurant located at 2001 Jefferson Street around 11 p.m.

RELATED: Trae Tha Truth charged with assault over fight with rapper Z-Ro in August, documents show

During the investigation, officers said a video was uploaded on YouTube by TMZ showing the altercation. Investigators said the video showed multiple men hitting and kicking Z-Ro while he was curled up on the ground, attempting to protect himself.

The video also showed, according to investigators, a man in an orange shirt, who was later identified as Trae Tha Truth, punching Z-Ro in the head while other men reciprocated his behavior.

According to John Donnelly, spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Fraizer’s charges were dismissed against him after he completed a pre-trial diversion program.