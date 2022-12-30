Trae Tha Truth charged with assault over fight with rapper Z-Ro in August, documents show

Houston rapper Trae The Truth speaks to the media before a march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. The rapper was scheduled to join Family members of Floyd in a march that was to go from Discovery Green to City Hall with support from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter. Floyd, a former resident of the Third Ward, died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

HOUSTON – Houston’s hometown hero, activist, rapper and entrepreneur Thompson Fraizer, better known as Trae Tha Truth, has found himself in some trouble after being arrested and charged in connection to a fight that took place back in August, according to court documents.

Trae has since been charged with assault - bodily injury stemming from an altercation with rapper Joseph McVey, also known as Z-Ro, on Aug. 27.

According to court documents, Houston police responded to reports of an altercation between a group of men outside the Kim Son Restaurant located at 2001 Jefferson Street around 11 p.m.

During the investigation, officers said a video was uploaded on Youtube by TMZ showing the altercation. Investigators said the video showed multiple men hitting and kicking Z-Ro while he was curled up on the ground, attempting to protect himself.

The video also showed, according to investigators, a man in an orange shirt, who was later identified as Trae Tha Truth, punching Z-Ro in the head while other men reciprocated his behavior.

On Sept. 20, investigators said they met with Z-Ro who provided a statement about the assault and theft of his jewelry and confirmed that the video posted online was an assault on him by Trae Tha Truth.

According to investigators, Z-Ro said he arrived at the restaurant around 10 p.m. to meet with an artist who is signed to his label. He then said he walked outside and noticed a group of men, identified as Trae Tha Truth and his camp, standing outside.

Z-Ro said he was taking photos with fans when he was approached by Trae who asked to meet with him once he was done with his photo op. Z-Ro told investigators he complied, meeting Trae next to a sprinter van in the parking lot. While meeting with Trae, Z-Ro told authorities he was “sucker punched” by Trae before several other men jumped in and threw him to the ground and robbed him of his jewelry and sunglasses.

Z-Ro told investigators he suffered an injured eye from the assault.

Trae Tha Truth is currently out of jail after posting a $100 bond. He is due back in court on Jan. 6.