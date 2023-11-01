What you need to know about the Galveston Votes app as Election Day approaches

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – If you’re planning to vote in Galveston County in November, you should take a look at the Galveston Votes mobile app for election information.

The app has several features to help people during the voting process, said Chief Deputy Clerk for Galveston County Elections Wendi Fragoso. It was created in 2014 after County Clerk Dwight Sullivan wanted a new way to inform the community about elections. The app was launched by a Texas county for elections

Here’s what the app offers:

A list of polling locations

A countdown that lets people know when Election Day is

Instructions on how to vote by mail

Sample ballots

It provides results for races on election night

Tells you what identification you can use to vote

Informs you if you are registered to vote

The app also allows officials to send push notifications to voters in case a polling location closes.

Voters can also expect to see election results on the app about 15-30 minutes after polls close. The results will be updated throughout the night.

People will be able to find sample ballots on the app, and they can take those inside the polls when they vote.

“Come out and vote!” Fragoso said.

Election Day is on Nov. 7.

To find the Galveston Votes app, scan the QR codes below or go here.

iPhone code:

Android code: