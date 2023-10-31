Thieves caught on camera breaking into mailboxes at Westchase-area apartment complex

Two bold thieves were captured on camera prying open a mailbox in the Westchester area of Houston and getting away with medication, credit cards, and other important information.

“There’s been an uptick in mailbox thefts in the West Chase area,” said Quenton Charlot, a concerned resident.

KPRC2 was contacted by people from the neighborhood who were upset about the recurring problem. They want the thieves caught and are also warning others to be cautious. Charlot spoke on behalf of his frustrated neighbors.

“Same MO, the suspects come with a crowbar, and they pry open the corner of the mailboxes here. Once they get it open, the female subject holds open a bag, and they pretty much have their way with the mail,” said Charlot.

“The first crime happened on October 17th, 2023, at about 11:30 p.m. The same suspects hit this location in the West Chase area just about a block away two nights ago, on October 28th, at approximately 3:30 a.m.,” he added.

Photos were captured by one of the security cameras at one of the apartment complexes hit by the duo that’s causing major headaches.

“There are residents here, and I’m pretty sure within the Houston area, that depend on medicine and different types of things that come through the US Postal mail. It can be a life and death issue,” said Charlot.

“I just want to encourage, highly encourage residents and people in general neighborhoods to check your mail before you go to sleep at night. That way, when the suspects come while you’re sleeping, they have nothing to obtain,” he added.

The United States Postal Service is investigating the incidents. The agency offers the UPS Informed Delivery Service, which allows users to sign up for daily email notifications and photos of the letter mail that’s scheduled to arrive. It also allows users to track and manage packages.