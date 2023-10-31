Ask Amy: 6 ways to deter thieves from stealing your stuff

The busy holiday season is almost here and the shopping centers and malls around town will be getting busier. This time of year is prime time for thieves. We know to park in well lit areas and hide valuables from plain sight. But there are a few other things you can do to make your vehicle a harder target for thieves.

1. Watch what you leave inside

We are not just talking about shopping bags and other valuables. Houston Police warn: don’t leave the registration, title or insurance card in your car. A thief could use these to sell your stolen car.

2. Truck drivers - back into parking spots to help protect your tailgate and taillights from getting stolen

While tailgates are a common thing thieves want, they may also be after your taillights.

Thieves have a new target for vehicles in Houston. Taillights are being stolen and damage is often done to wiring and other areas causing for expensive repairs. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“We’re actually seeing an uptick of taillights, believe it or not, that’s the new, new,” Houston Police sergeant Tracy Hicks with the Auto Theft Division said. “Some of them are worth up to $2,000 a piece! If you have a newer vehicle with the lane departure software and then also there’s software that tells you if there’s someone in your blind spot, that’s a radar that shoots backward. Well, guess where those are at in your taillights?”

And aside from taking the actual lights, thieves usually cut wires causing expensive damage in the process. Of course, locking the tailgate is one way to prevent these thefts.

3. Engrave your vehicle identification number on expensive accessories and parts

For example, etch the last eight numbers of your vehicle identification number on your catalytic converter. You should also spray it with high-temperature paint. This helps police when they do find people with a stash of converters.

It’s also harder to re-sell catalytic converters that have markings and paint on them so taking them is more of a deterrent.

‘You will pay the price’: City ordinance to address thefts, resale of stolen catalytic converters in effect

4. Use old school devices like steering wheel or gearshift locks

Houston Police sergeant Tracy Hicks with the Auto Theft Division says even though these devices are not perfect, they could still stop thieves.

“They can be defeated, yes you can bend them and break them and saw them off but there’s so many Chevy trucks the whole idea is this one is going to take me longer why don’t I get the one parked next to me that doesn’t have it,” said Sgt. Hicks. “You’d be surprise at how many vehicles I’ve found, recovered vehicles, where the steering wheel lock on the floorboard.”

Hicks says the most popular vehicles to target include Chevy or GMC trucks, Tahoe and Suburban.

5. Upgrade your car alarm

Alarms emit a loud warning sound when the door, hood or trunks are opened. Optional sensors include glass breakage, motion tampering and towing. Panic buttons, back-up batteries, flashing parking lights, or headlights, and automatic engine disable features are also recommended.

6. Lock your car

Yes, we put this on the list. Why? Houston Police say approximately 50% of all vehicles stolen are left unlocked.

Houston police say many vehicles are stolen on a cold morning when the owner leaves the vehicle running to warm up. Leaving your key in an unattended motor vehicle is a crime in Texas.