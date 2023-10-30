Former Liberty police officer charged for allegedly running illegal background checks for private organizations

A former Liberty, Texas police officer was charged on Monday with abuse of official capacity, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

LIBERTY, Texas – A former Liberty, Texas police officer was charged on Monday with abuse of official capacity, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Phillip Fairchild, 56, was accused of using the police department’s database to run illegal background checks for local businesses for pay, according to a source.

He charged $50 per background check, and investigators have documented at least 79 background checks that he completed for pay, but there may be more, a source told KPRC 2.

This allegedly took place from Nov. 24, 2020 through May 25, 2023. The Liberty Police Department requested for the DPS Texas Rangers to arrest Fairchild after an investigation that began in June 2023.

He was booked into the Liberty County Jail. This case is still under investigation.