Man listed as cosmetic surgeon at west Houston office charged for practicing without license

HOUSTON – A Harris County man who is listed as a doctor at a west Houston plastic surgery center is accused of practicing medicine without a license, according to court records.

Alexander Padilla, 53, was taken into custody Wednesday after the Houston Police Department said officers conducted an undercover operation at Houston Aesthetic Center in the 11900 block of Katy Freeway.

HPD told KPRC 2 the Major Offenders Division started investigating after a complaint came in from the Texas Medical Board.

Court documents revealed Padilla was “performing an evaluation and informed the confidential informant he would be performing surgery” on the patient. An HPD spokesperson said Padilla offered the surgery for money.

The Texas Medical Board confirmed to KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry that Padilla was not licensed in Texas.

Padilla was due to appear in probable cause court on Thursday afternoon, but a magistrate granted him a personal bond before his court appearance. He’s now scheduled to appear on Friday morning.

An attorney for Padilla was not listed at the time of this writing.

The Texas Medical Board provided the following statement to KPRC 2:

The Board would encourage the public when considering a particular physician to use our website with other sources like their insurance plans to verify credentials. We have a very prominent search feature on the homepage under “Look Up a License,” which allows people to look up and verify a physician’s background including their education and specialty training especially if they are considering a specific surgical procedure, how long they’ve been practicing, and if they’ve ever been disciplined.