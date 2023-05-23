2 unlicensed Houston ‘doctors’ ordered to cease and desist after string of bad procedures, mostly cosmetic

The Texas Medical Board has ordered 11 people to cease and desist this year.

Out of those 11 cases, seven of those involved cosmetic medical procedures performed by ‘doctors’ without a license.

The list of procedures now being performed by unlicensed technicians has skyrocketed and they’re particularly injectables for fashionable purposes.

Houston Case #1

According to the Texas Medical Board, 41-year-old Margui Castillo of Houston performed a “liquid rhinoplasty” with injectable acid.

The procedure did not go well, according to the board’s narrative. A licensed doctor later had to correct the patient’s “overfill”.

Castillo was issued her “cease and desist” in March.

In April, Castillo was still advertising lip injections for $500 on her business’s Facebook page.

Houston Case #2

The Texas Medical Board also issued a “cease and desist” order in April to Houstonian Brenda Cain Flores.

Flores, who claimed she was “certified”, was accused of advertising on her own website and on Facebook for a variety of services that included “1 vial of fat dissolving shots for $130 any area you prefer” and lip filler for $125.

In May, Brenda Cain Flores’s services were still being offered and scheduled on her website.

What you can do?

The Texas Medical Board has a publicly available search function to find licensed medical professionals.

If you can’t find them on the website, as licensed and in good standing, you should look elsewhere for medical services.

The Texas Medical Board also keeps a running and searchable list of board actions, including “cease and desist” orders.

Injectable cosmetic treatments, including Botox should only be adminstered by a licensed physician or a midlevel provider (example: some types of Nurses) under the supervision of a licensed physician, according to the Texas Medical Board.

“By law, estheticians and cosmetologists can only perform injections, including Botox, under the authority of a physician. Enforcement of this statute lies with the Texas Medical Board (TMB),” the texas.gov website states.