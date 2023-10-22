81º
1 dead, 4 transported to hospitals after major crash in Sugar Land

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

SUGAR LAND, Texas – One person is dead and five others have been taken to area hospitals after a major crash in Sugar Land.

According to Doug Adolph, Public Information Officer for the city of Sugar Land, the crash happened at 4:16 p.m. near the intersection of E. Riverpark Drive and the Grand Parkway.

Adolph said the crash involved two vehicles and a total of seven people. Two people were flown to a hospital in critical condition. One of those has since died. Three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Two others refused medical attention.

Officials said right now there are no signs that intoxication was the cause of the crash, however, it is possible that one of the vehicles ran a stoplight.

The area will be closed down for an extended period of time as authorities conduct a full accident investigation.

