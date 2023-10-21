76º
Father of man whose body found dumped on side of I-10 in Chambers County charged with murder

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Cobin Rocio (Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – The father of a man whose body was found dumped on the side of Interstate 10 in Chambers County has been charged with murder.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said the charge was brought against Cobin Rocio, who is said to be the father of the man whose body was found on the side of the roadway.

The body of 29-year-old Romeo Jimerson was discovered on Friday, Oct. 13, at the 807-mile marker westbound on Interstate 10. Officials positively identified the body as that of Jimerson on Monday.

Melvin Carraway, who is said to be an acquaintance of both Rocio and Jimerson, was also arrested in connection with the case. Carraway faces a charge of tampering with evidence – human corpse

