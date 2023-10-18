2 arrested, including father of victim, after body found dumped on side of I-10 in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – Two people have been arrested in connection with a body which was found on the side of Interstate 10 in Chambers County.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found on Friday, Oct. 13 at approximately 9 a.m. at the 807 mile marker on Interstate 10 westbound. The sheriff’s office said it was apparent that foul play was involved in the victim’s death.

On Monday, Oct. 16, the identity of the body was positively identified as 29-year-old Romeo Jimerson, of Channelview. Detectives worked to track down leads and to speak with those who had last interacted with Jimerson.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the facts of the case were presented to the Chambers County District Attorney and charges were approved on two men.

Cobin Rocio of Channelview, who is said to be Jimerson’s father, as well as Melvin Carraway of Houston, who is an acquaintance to both Jimerson and Rocio, are charged with tampering with evidence – human corpse, a second-degree felony.

Authorities took both Rocio and Carraway into custody. They have been booked into the Chambers County Jail. Both are facing a $750,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the case is still active and the investigation is still ongoing. They said charges are expected to be upgraded shortly.

“We want to extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Romeo Jimerson and ensure that they know we will continue to pursue justice in this case. I would also like to thank everyone who has taken part in this investigation and helped to bring such a swift resolution to this case,” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

