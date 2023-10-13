85º
Join Insider

Local News

Man found dead on side of I-10 frontage road in Chambers County, foul play suspected

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Chambers County, local, news
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man was found dead near the Interstate 10 frontage road in Chambers County on Friday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the I-10 frontage road near mile marker 807 westbound after reports of a human body on the side of the road.

Responding deputies found the body of a 30-year-old man in a grassy area near the road. They believed foul play was involved in his death.

The victim’s identify has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted, and an investigation is underway. No other details about the death were released.

If you have any information about the incident, you should call CCSO at (409)-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (844)-860-8477.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email