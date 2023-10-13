Man found dead on side of I-10 frontage road in Chambers County, foul play suspected

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man was found dead near the Interstate 10 frontage road in Chambers County on Friday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the I-10 frontage road near mile marker 807 westbound after reports of a human body on the side of the road.

Responding deputies found the body of a 30-year-old man in a grassy area near the road. They believed foul play was involved in his death.

The victim’s identify has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted, and an investigation is underway. No other details about the death were released.

If you have any information about the incident, you should call CCSO at (409)-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (844)-860-8477.