Suspects arrested for allegedly altering fuel prices at gas station in Humble

Left to Right: Arley Almira Ramos, 39, and Hander Prado Lopez, 35.

HUMBLE, Texas – Two suspects were arrested for altering fuel prices at a gas station in Humble Wednesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 8500 block of Humble Westfield Road in reference to two suspects stealing diesel fluid.

Upon arriving, Herman said the suspects were detained and identified as Arley Almira Ramos, 39, and Hander Prado Lopez, 35.

Investigators said further information revealed Ramos and Lopez were using a “criminal instrument” to alter the pump to show a lesser amount of pumped fuel.

The suspects were reportedly arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for theft and possession of criminal instrument.

Their bond and court information have not been set at this time.