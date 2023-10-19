17 Astroworld Festival attendees file lawsuit against Live Nation, Travis Scott for injuries sustained during event

HOUSTON – 17 people who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in 2021 have filed a lawsuit against multiple defendants related to the tragedy at the festival.

This is the latest in a string of lawsuit from attendees who said they were injured during the event.

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs suffered personal injuries and emotional trauma as a direct and proximate result of the defendants’ conduct by way of acts and/or omissions at Astroworld Festival 2021.

“Defendants egregiously failed to protect the health, safety, and lives of those in attendance at Astroworld Festival 2021,” the lawsuit states.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include those associated with Live Nation, ScoreMore, Apple, ASM Global Parent, Inc., Travis Scott, Drake, and others.

The lawsuit states the defendants knew the risks and failed to abide by safety standards in regards to crowd control and security planning.

“Defendants failed to exercise reasonable care in the execution of the aforementioned requirements and in certain instances failed to perform such safety critical tasks at all. Defendants ignored all warning signs, failed to abide by numerous industry, regulatory, and/or common-sense safety standards,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit said the plaintiffs are working to show a court and jury that the conduct of the defendants constitutes gross negligence.

“Defendants turned a blind eye to the extreme danger created by their willful, reckless, and intentional failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise this event. Defendants’ grossly negligent conduct proximately caused injuries complained of herein by Plaintiffs, and as such, exemplary damages should be awarded against them,” the lawsuit states.

