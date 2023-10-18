For second time, grand jury declines to charge Houston police officer who fatally shot Jalen Randle in 2022

HOUSTON – A Harris County grand jury declined charges a second time against Houston police officer Shane Privette in the April 2022 fatal shooting of Jalen Randle, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

This comes after a Harris County grand jury took no action on potential charges against Privette in April, meaning the case had to be presented to a new grand jury as soon as it was practical.

According to the DA’s office, it is policy to present all officer-involved shootings to a grand jury to determine whether probable cause exists to support criminal charges. Harris County grand juries are composed of 12 randomly selected county residents who hear all available evidence in a case, including witnesses.

If nine or more grand jurors agree that probable cause exists, they issue a “true bill,” or indictment, and the case continues on through the criminal justice system. If nine or more grand jurors determine probable cause does not exist, they may issue a “no bill.” In some cases, a grand jury may take no action, meaning the case is unresolved and is presented anew to a subsequent grand jury.

“This process ensures that all such cases are subject to community review at the grand jury and, if necessary, trial level,” a news release from Ogg’s office said. “Our office respects the decision of the grand jury in this and every case.”

On April 27, members of the HPD Narcotics Division Tactical Team were searching for Randle, who was reportedly a fugitive wanted on three felony warrants.

Officers said they saw Randle get into the passenger side of a silver vehicle, which left the location. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused, leading officers on a chase. Investigators said officers then performed a PIT maneuver, which blocked the vehicle and made the suspects come to a stop. When Randle exited the vehicle from the passenger side, investigators said Privette discharged his weapon one time, shooting the suspect.

In the bodycam video released by HPD, officers can be seen pulling up to the suspect’s vehicle and one officer can be heard yelling, “Aye, let me see your hands.” While the officer yelled the command, a gunshot could be heard and the suspect was seen falling to the ground. The same officer who yelled the command could also be heard yelling an expletive after the firearm was discharged.

The video shows the officers then running towards the injured suspect, placing him in handcuffs, before dragging him a few feet across the sidewalk. Shortly after, one officer could be heard asking for a medical team.

According to investigators, Randle was in possession of a bag that had a gun inside.

