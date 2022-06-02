‘He won’t live to leave this neighborhood’: Attorney Ben Crump calls for arrest of HPD officer who shot, killed Jalen Randle

HOUSTON – Nationally-renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference Thursday with the family of Jalen Randle to discuss what they are calling the disturbing and violent record of Houston Police Officer Shane Privette, who shot and killed the Black man on April 27.

Crump and the family said that body camera footage from the incident clearly shows that Randle, with no visible weapon, was running away from police when he was shot in the back of the neck. Randle’s family feels he was not provided enough time to respond to the officer’s command before being gunned down.

Crump, who gained national recognition in the Trayvon Martin case, said he and the family reviewed the bodycam video, and clearly heard Privette saying that he intended to kill Randle.

Randle’s mother, Tiffany Rachal, claims Privette could be heard in the video saying, “He won’t live to leave this neighborhood,” just minutes before the shooting.

This is not the first time Privette’s actions have come under scrutiny.

The officer was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for first-degree aggravated assault on an Black citizen that occurred during an on-duty incident.

Crump and the family believe Privette should not have been allowed to work as a law enforcement officer after the previous indictment. The attorney is calling on District Attorney Kim Ogg to file charges against Privette.

“How long will it take for them to arrest the officer who killed Jalen Randle? Shot to the back of the head, what else needs to be said?” Crump asked.

Press conference held on HPD deadly shooting of Jalen Randle. June 2, 2022 (KPRC)

