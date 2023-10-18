12-year-old transported to hospital with broken leg after vehicle slams into home in southwest Houston

1 injured after vehicle slams into home in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a vehicle slammed into a home in southwest Houston Wednesday, the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD said the crash happened on Ludington Drive and Sandpiper Drive.

According to investigators, the girl was inside the home at the time of the crash. She was reportedly trapped under the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency officials.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a broken leg, HFD said. Her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The driver told police he was having a medical issue when the crash happened.

The crash remains under investigation.