75º
Join Insider

Local News

12-year-old transported to hospital with broken leg after vehicle slams into home in southwest Houston

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Car Crash, Houston Fire Department
1 injured after vehicle slams into home in southwest Houston (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a vehicle slammed into a home in southwest Houston Wednesday, the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD said the crash happened on Ludington Drive and Sandpiper Drive.

According to investigators, the girl was inside the home at the time of the crash. She was reportedly trapped under the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency officials.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a broken leg, HFD said. Her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The driver told police he was having a medical issue when the crash happened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email