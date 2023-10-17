Spencer Solves It helps 88-year-old woman who’s been dealing with bee infestation inside her Spring home for years

SPRING, Texas – An 88-year-old woman who reached out to the Spencer Solves It team earlier this year about a bee infestation inside her home is receiving to the help she needs.

In Aug., KPRC 2 Investigates Reporter Bill Spencer met with Dorothy Ritter at her Spring home, which was contaminated with more than 300,000 bees.

Ritter, who is a widow and living on a fixed income, said she has been dealing with the infestation for more than five years and can’t afford to pay pest control up to $5,000 to fix the issue.

Now, Spencer and Claude Griffin of Gotcha Pest Control, are headed to Spring to get rid of Ritter’s bee infestation.

