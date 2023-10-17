Conroe ISD board to vote on policy on removing ‘sexually explicit’ books in district libraries

CONROE, Texas – Parents of students who attend Conroe Independent School District anticipate the Board of Trustees to discuss the district’s policy on its removal policy of selected library books ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting.

The Board of Trustees of the Conroe Independent School District is meeting Tuesday evening to discuss several policies, including its book removal process.

More than a dozen books have been removed, and several others are pending review and reconsideration at Conroe ISD high schools, junior high and elementary schools.

In September, Katy Independent School District was one of the first Texas districts to remove more than 19 books from its schools. Members voted to unanimously update and adjust the district’s current book removal policy after several children’s classics, including Dr. Seuss’ “Wacky Wednesday” and “No, David!” by David Shannon were put on the district’s removal list because of nudity.

For a full list of removed books or more information on Katy district’s policy, you can visit katyisd.org.

KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun reached out to each board member and the district’s communications department to get clarification on what the board will discuss. However, State Rep. Steve Toth tells Balogun he hopes the district changes its policy.

Toth has called for Conroe ISD parents to attend Tuesday’s school board meeting to advocate the members implement a similar book policy.

“We’re going almost weekly now with parents calling me, texting me, direct messaging me with new books they’re finding in the library that are sexually explicit,” Toth said. “If I held up a picture of some of the stuff these kids are looking at, these are kids giving each other oral sex in illustrated pictures. You know, if you want to show this to your kids at home, I guess that’s your prerogative.”

Conroe ISD reportedly has a policy for removing books, but not for removing “sexually explicit” books.

“Here’s what I don’t understand. We’re seeing Tom Sawyer removed from schools. We’re seeing To Killing a Mockingbird, Huck Finn, and Dr. Seuss; they’re literally banning classic literature. And yet, we as grandparents, parents and community leaders have to fight for just saying sexually explicit books don’t belong in the hands of our schoolchildren,” Toth said.

When asked about Katy ISD removing Dr. Seuss’ Book, Toth said he thinks the individuals who removed that book were politicizing it to make a statement.

“This is not a Republican issue. This is not a Democrat issue. This is not a conservative or liberal issue. This is an issue of simply saying I’m going to respect your rights as a parent to instill the values you want in your child,” he said. “I’m hearing from both Democrats and Republicans in support of Katy’s policy.”

Toth said he has already received calls to his office regarding Conroe ISD book removal policy and a petition has been started, which has nearly 200 signatures.

According to the district, if a complainant wishes to make a formal challenge, the administrator shall provide the complainant a copy of this policy and a form to request a formal reconsideration of the library material.

Who may challenge a library resources? The district stated that a parent of a district student, a student who is 18 years of age or older, an individual employee, or any District resident may challenge a library material maintained in the district’s library program on the basis that the library material fails to meet the standards set forth in this policy.

