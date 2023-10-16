Several firearms, $41K recovered after alleged thieves burglarize multiple vehicles near Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – Two suspects were arrested for stealing guns and burglarizing vehicles near Minute Maid Park Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD said Terry Jose Emanuel, 21, and Jarek Jace Thomas, 23, were both charged with felony theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for burglarizing motor vehicles at the following downtown parking lot locations between 4:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.:

2000 Congress St.

2199 Dallas St.

2200 Dallas St.

700 Chartres St.

Officers from HPD’s Auto Theft Division, along with HPD Downtown Patrol Division Crime Suppression Unit officers, were reportedly conducting a proactive undercover operation regarding vehicle burglaries in the downtown area near Minute Maid Park.

During the operation, investigators said they learned of several burglaries being reported on the east side of downtown near Chartres Street. Officers obtained a possible suspect vehicle description and began checking parking lots.

While searching the area, police said they observed the suspects’ vehicle driving with its headlights off in the area of St. Emanuel and Dallas Streets near where one of the burglaries was reported. HPD patrol and Crime Suppression Team officers then went to the area. As officers conducted surveillance, the suspects’ vehicle attempted to evade officers and get onto the freeway. When Crime Suppression Team officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the suspects allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Thomas, who investigators identified as the driver, was detained after a short foot pursuit. Police said Emanuel, the passenger, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, dropping numerous firearms. He was detained after a short pursuit.

Officers said they recovered seven firearms, $41,000 in cash, and other items from the suspects. An HPD public information officer said multiple guns were stolen from vehicles that were at the Astros game Sunday.

Thomas is in jail on a $10,000 bond. Emanuel is currently being held without bond.

HPD asked motorists to help prevent firearm thefts by leaving guns at home or secured in a gun safe in a vehicle.

“If you’re heading to the Astros game today, please remember to secure your valuables by locking your vehicle and leaving your firearms at home in a secure gun safe,” a statement from the department said. “We will have an increased presence of officers on the streets, both uniformed and those dressed in plain clothes. We ask that you bring pride and patience as heavy traffic delays in the area are expected.”

Officers also asked people in the area to be vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.