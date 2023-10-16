Houston construction business owner charged in wire fraud loan scheme

HOUSTON – A Houston businessman was arrested for wire fraud in relation to a fraudulent loan scheme, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Michael Wayne Galvan, 55, was taken into custody on Oct. 12. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 p.m. Monday, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

The three-count indictment, returned Aug. 17, alleges Galvan owned and operated MWG Ventures LLC dba MGB Builders. He defrauded several people by making false representations to obtain loans from them, the DOJ said.

Galvan solicited loans to purchase tile and granite from China and overseas for his construction business, according to the charges. However, the indictment alleges he did not use the loan money for that purpose and instead used some of it to repay loans and interest to other lenders.

If convicted, Galvan faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Braddock is prosecuting the case.