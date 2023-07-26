Couple featured on reality TV show hit with $10.8M judgment after promising to ‘bless’ people in illegal pyramid scheme

FRISCO, Texas – The Office of the Attorney General secured a $10.76 million final judgment and permanent injunction against a reality television couple from Frisco that ran an illegal pyramid scheme.

According to a news release, LaShonda and Marlon Moore of BINT Operations LLC (“Blessings in No Time”) “deceptively” marketed their business as a faith-based wealth-building organization and scammed consumers out of millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple, who appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network, promised to “bless” participants with large sums of money in exchange for up-front monetary contributions, OAG said.

The scam falsely promised investment returns as high as 800%. The couple used its OWN affiliation to “enhance the appearance of credibility,” the release said. The Moores reportedly scammed nearly 8,000 consumers in Texas and across the country.

In June 2021, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the initial lawsuit against BINT Operations LLC for allegedly promoting and operating the illegal scam.

“The $10.76 million judgment secured by the state of Texas is a critical step toward bringing the Moores to justice for taking advantage of unsuspecting victims, many of whom cited financial distress due to the economic upheaval associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.

The couple was ordered to pay up to $2,500,000, and no less than $450,000, for a Texas-administered fund that will assist victims of the Moores’ “Blessings in No Time” pyramid scheme.

MORE STORIES