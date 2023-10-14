‘Just trying to get a glimmer of hope’: Texas man working to locate family taken hostage in Israel

In Houston, the local Jewish community gathered in unity at the Shul of Bellaire to pray for Israel and show their support for the people suffering from the attacks.

Gill Zimmerman spoke at Friday’s event. He is laser-focused on the conflicts in Israel as he desperately searches for leads on his family’s whereabouts.

“It’s been a really, really difficult week,” said Zimmerman. “Just sifting through all of the unpleasant material, just trying to get a glimmer of a sign of hope,” he added.

Gill’s two cousins, Ella and Dafna, ages 8 and 15, their father Noam, his partner Dikla, and her 17-year-old son Tomar, all went missing after the terrorist attack in Israel on Saturday.

“Saturday morning, Hamas terrorists took over the kibbutz and abducted the family,” said Zimmerman. “We haven’t heard from them since. We’ve seen parts of a live stream of the abduction,” he added.

Gill’s search for information led him to a photo of his two cousins, Ella and Dafna.

“I found the picture on Palestinian Telegram, with captions saying they were abducted and brought to Gaza.”

He shares their story in hopes of keeping them alive.

“The hope is that their captors will realize that these, and all the other hostages, are valuable and important people. They are important to someone, and we hope that this will make them less likely or more reluctant to harm them,” he said.

Zimmerman says he does not know the fate of any of the other family members.

He says video of the abduction shows the girls’ father, Noam, being shot in the leg, but he is hopeful Noam is okay. He says events like the one held Friday night at the Shul of Bellaire strengthen him and help him remain hopeful that he and Israel will get through this difficult time.