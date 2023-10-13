Convicted City Director provided federal public defender prior to sentencing, drives away from courthouse in Porsche

HOUSTON – William-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston City Council Relations Director who was Federally convicted in the summer of 2022, was back in federal court on Friday.

Thomas went before Judge Sam Sheldon one week after he told the judge that he wanted new representation prior to his sentencing near the end of the year.

Minutes into the hearing, the issue of finances and ability to pay for representation took center stage. The judge had Thomas meet with a court official in order to provide a financial disclosure form. It only took a matter of minutes to complete and less than an hour later, Thomas walked out of court with his same attorney - Monique Sparks - only now she is officially classified as his federal public defender.

The reason she was selected is because Thomas not only liked her work, but Sparks also is on the federal panel of attorneys available as public defenders. As a result of their history and how this case is along, Thomas has the same counsel as before only with the responsibility of his legal bills now being picked up by taxpayers according to the court.

After his appearance KPRC 2 Investigates caught up with Thomas as he walked to his convertible Porsche sports car. Aware of what just took place in the courtroom we asked Thomas about taxpayers picking up his legal tab even though he was driving a convertible Porsche as well as his message for Houstonians, “I have a legal right. That is my constitutional right Mario and I can drive whatever car I choose to drive,” said Thomas.

We then asked if he actually owns the car? Thomas quickly responded, “Well I’m paying for it.”

Thomas comments making it quite clear he is able to make payments on his convertible Porsche but not his private attorney.

During our interview, Thomas also revealed the status of his relationship with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in the aftermath of his federal conviction, “I have a good relationship with Mayor Turner.”

Mayor Turner’s office sent KPRC 2 Investigates a statement in response to the claims made by his former right-hand man, “Mayor Turner has not spoken with William Paul Thomas since he separated from the City of Houston over a year ago,” according to a spokesperson for Mayor Turner.

Thomas is set to be sentenced the third week of December.