Body found ‘in a bad state of decomposition’ in field on Houston’s south side

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a body was found in a field on Houston’s south side Friday.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Branch Street near Cullen Boulevard at around 10:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the body is believed to be that of a man. It is “in a bad state of decomposition,” HPD said in a tweet.

Police have not provided additional details at this time.

