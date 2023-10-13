11-year-old in Cypress and her neighbors want officials help cleaning up illegal dumping site

HOUSTON – Illegal dumping is a problem across the Houston area. For years now KPRC 2 Investigates has been chronicling the challenges residents are forced to endure and see every day from illegal dumping sites. On Friday, off of FM 529 in Cypress we came across another pile filled with mattresses, sofas, clothes, used tires and a bunch of trash.

It’s a sight that no one should have to live with and 11-year-old Charlotte Arnold says it’s been part of her community for a while now.

“Since we moved here and when was that, about two years ago,” said Arnold.

Charlotte spoke to KPRC Investigates because her mother didn’t want to go on camera. However, mom did make one thing clear.

“We’ve been calling for months and months and nobody has done anything about it,” said Miranda Arnold.

Well KPRC 2 Investigates thought the fact that there has been no action was garbage, especially since the message when it comes to illegal dumping is so simple that even little Charlotte knows it by heart.

“People shouldn’t dump on other people’s property without permission,” said Charlotte.

Charlotte’s final words during our interview was a request surrounding the eyesore that she and her family have had to consistently see and live with over the last two years.

“It would be nice if they could help us clean it up,” said Charlotte.

We did reach out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Precinct 4 County Commissioner Lesley Briones. Since the property appears to be private, both pointed us to office Harris County Constable Precinct Five but we were met with a voicemail that was full.

KPRC 2 Investigates will stay on top of it to try and get Charlotte’s request along with those of her neighbors fulfilled.