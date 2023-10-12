HPD ‘diligently monitoring’ public safety concerns amid conflict between Hamas and Israel

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking out for potential public safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

In a statement, the department said it is “diligently monitoring the situation” and asked everyone to stay vigilant.

According to HPD, there are currently no specific or credible threats to the city or the Greater Houston area.

“We are in close collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, working around the clock to ensure the safety of our residents,” the statement said.

Authorities urged Houstonians to report any suspicious activities by calling 713-884-3131 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

“Your participation is crucial to keeping our community safe,” the statement said.