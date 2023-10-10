‘Making sure he’s OK’: Houston native fighting in Israel Defense Forces amid war against Hamas terrorists

The Israel-Hamas war has direct ties to many Houstonians all over.

One of them told KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas that their son, a reserve in the Israeli Army was called up to serve his country.

His family, here in southwest Houston say they’re proud of their son, but at the same time, concerned for their safety.

At 22 years old, Ariel Schneider, a native Houstonian who lives in Israel, is part of a combat unit with the Israel Defense Forces. Their mission or assignment -- unknown at this time.

“He joined the military and everything that comes along with it so this was always a possibility,” said Ariel’s father, Dr. Andrew Schneider. “I’m proud of him, I’m proud of the choice he made, I’m proud of the man he is and the conviction that he has but as a father I’m scared.”

Dr. Andrew said he last spoke with Ariel earlier this week.

Ariel married the love of his life earlier this year and lives in Tel Aviv when Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists.

“Sirens went off. They got into a bomb shelter,” Dr. Schneider said. “They were supposed to leave for their honeymoon on Sunday and of course that got scrapped because he was called up from reserve back to active service.”

Dr. Schneider said since then, it’s been hard to focus.

His mind, thoughts, and prayers even here at work, are with his son and the people of Israel.

“Something of this scope is nothing I would imagine in my wildest dreams or nightmares,” said Dr. Schneider. “I wake up four times at night thinking about it and making sure he didn’t call and making sure he’s OK. I talk to my daughter-in-law every day just to make sure she’s OK.”

Dr. Andrew said he finds strength through his family and the Jewish community.

“Truthfully it’s my wife and my immediate family that gives me the most comfort there the ones that are going through it, the same thing with me and thank God we have each other,” he said.