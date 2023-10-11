UH lecturer arrested, charged for alleged possession of child pornography

HOUSTON – A lecturer at the University of Houston has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, court documents said.

According to documents, James Andrew Chang, 35, is currently in custody. Investigators said he was in possession of videos that contained boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13 engaging in sexual conduct.

The university said it is aware of the charges filed against Chang and his employment as a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics has been suspended.

“Any further questions should be directed to the Houston Police Department or Harris County District Attorney’s Office,” a statement from UH said.

A bond has not been set for Chang. He is expected to appear in probable cause court at 7 p.m.