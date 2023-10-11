68º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting child arrested in Montgomery County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Arrest, Child Abuse, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Guadalupe Jose Mendez, 42 (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested along Interstate 45 on Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 11:45 a.m., Constable Ryan Gable’s Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Person Task Force requesting assistance in apprehending a wanted suspect identified as 42-year-old Guadalupe Jose Mendez.

According to investigators, Mendez was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Authorities were able to locate Mendez in the 19000 block of I-45 and placed him in custody.

Deputies said Mendez was transported to the MCSO jail, where he was released to staff without incident.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email