Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting child arrested in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested along Interstate 45 on Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 11:45 a.m., Constable Ryan Gable’s Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Person Task Force requesting assistance in apprehending a wanted suspect identified as 42-year-old Guadalupe Jose Mendez.

Constable Gable's CIU deputies locate and arrest a Child Predator along IH-45. #mcco3 #crimewatch pic.twitter.com/BcWpoWA6jU — Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) October 11, 2023

According to investigators, Mendez was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Authorities were able to locate Mendez in the 19000 block of I-45 and placed him in custody.

Deputies said Mendez was transported to the MCSO jail, where he was released to staff without incident.